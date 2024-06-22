Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $148.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.