Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

