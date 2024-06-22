The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after buying an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHW opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

