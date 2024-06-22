The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Clorox were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

NYSE:CLX opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

