The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $450.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.55 and its 200-day moving average is $406.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.