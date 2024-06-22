The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Home Depot by 142.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $356.07 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.03. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

