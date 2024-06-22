The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $126.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 32.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

