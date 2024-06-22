The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $8.20. The9 shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 24,869 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
