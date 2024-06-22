Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.89.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$226.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$211.30.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117 shares of company stock valued at $186,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

