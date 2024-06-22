Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 225 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $905.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

