Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $129.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.07.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE TOL opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 957.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

