Trust Co of the South Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co of the South lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 115.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.