Trust Co of the South Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of the South trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 939.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

