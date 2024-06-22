Trust Co of the South Sells 2,340 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co of the South cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $13,757,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $130.56 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

