Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,238.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $666,151. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period.

TWST opened at $50.97 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $55.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

