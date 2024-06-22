U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 26th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.59 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

