U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 26th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.59 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.