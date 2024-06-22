UBS Group Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $61.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $47.71 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

