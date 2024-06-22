Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $507.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.