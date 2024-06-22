Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,985.07

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,985.07 ($50.64) and traded as high as GBX 4,460 ($56.67). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,434 ($56.34), with a volume of 8,909,447 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.74) to GBX 5,100 ($64.80) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($63.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,985.07. The stock has a market cap of £110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 36.74 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 6,743.12%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

