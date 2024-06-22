Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $11.43. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 46,922 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

