Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

