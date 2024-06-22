Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $1.86. Urban One shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 185,430 shares trading hands.

Urban One Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

