VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.69 and last traded at $72.59. Approximately 163,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 352,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.61.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HODL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,425,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

