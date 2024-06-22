Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

