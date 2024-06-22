Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 49,161 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $887,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $137.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

