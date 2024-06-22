Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $68.36 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,261.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00602964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00115667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00252309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

