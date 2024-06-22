Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $83.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after acquiring an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

