Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

