Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

