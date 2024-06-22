Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.86 million and $2.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00039835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,060,106 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

