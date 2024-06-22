Warner Music Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 20,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,585% compared to the average daily volume of 543 put options.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,628,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 521,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $30.03 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.