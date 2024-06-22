Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $179.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:WCN opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.