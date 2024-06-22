Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $179.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.94.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.