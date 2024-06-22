Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 327 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after buying an additional 1,037,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $694,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $694,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,613 shares of company stock valued at $68,171,311. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.