Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 34 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSI opened at $386.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $386.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

