Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 445 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $967.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.