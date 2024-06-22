Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 445 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $967.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
