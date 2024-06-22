Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 651 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.72.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

