Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Comerica were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 130,997 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,460.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Comerica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.