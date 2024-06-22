Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.