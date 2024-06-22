Wedmont Private Capital Buys 5,242 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $17,059,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 810,957 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 779,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

