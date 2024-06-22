Wedmont Private Capital Buys 745 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $12,927,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

