Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

