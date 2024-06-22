Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,301,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $207.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

