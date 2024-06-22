Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $309.24 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.09.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

