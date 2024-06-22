Wedmont Private Capital Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $383.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

