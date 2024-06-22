Wedmont Private Capital Has $525,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

