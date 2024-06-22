Wedmont Private Capital Has $936,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %
AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.