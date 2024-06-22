Wedmont Private Capital Has $936,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.