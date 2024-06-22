Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.78 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.