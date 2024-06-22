Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $41.92 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.