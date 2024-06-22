Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 14,292 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

