Wedmont Private Capital Sells 12,444 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

